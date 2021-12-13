NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NWE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.48, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWE was $56.48, representing a -20.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.80 and a 6.25% increase over the 52 week low of $53.16.

NWE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). NWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.7. Zacks Investment Research reports NWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.37%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nwe Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

