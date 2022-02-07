NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) insiders sold US$1.8m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NorthWestern Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The General Counsel and VP of Regulatory & Federal Gov't Affairs, Heather Grahame, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$475k worth of shares at a price of US$59.53 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$58.09. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year NorthWestern insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NWE Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership of NorthWestern

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. NorthWestern insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NorthWestern Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NorthWestern shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of NorthWestern insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for NorthWestern (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

