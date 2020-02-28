Northwestern Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NWE

In trading on Friday, shares of Northwestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.80, changing hands as low as $70.06 per share. Northwestern Corp. shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWE's low point in its 52 week range is $67.355 per share, with $80.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.