Northwest Pipe reports Q3 EPS 1.02, consensus 87c

Reports Q3 revenue $130.2M, consensus $127.19M. “Our SPP revenues remained near record levels, with gross margins that improved 40 basis points to 19.4% versus the prior quarter,” said CEO Scott Montross. “Our backlog remains very strong by historical standards, and we anticipate improvement through year-end, even though our SPP backlog including confirmed orders dipped to $282M. This decrease was mainly due to the timing of expected job awards, mix in backlog, and, to a lesser extent, lower steel prices. Our Precast business achieved record third quarter revenue and gross margins that improved over the prior quarter by 140 basis points to 23.5%, and saw remarkable strength on the residential side despite facing challenges in the non-residential portion. As we enter the traditionally slower period for Precast, the order book has only seen a slight drop, which speaks to the ongoing resilience of this segment. We expect Q4 for the SPP business to be stronger than we have seen in recent years, and the Precast business to continue to perform well by historical standards with stable margins. Overall, we are optimistic about our ability to finish the year on a strong note, positioning us well for continued growth.”

