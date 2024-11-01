Northwest Pipe downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland

Northland downgraded Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Market Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $50. Northwest posted “excellent” Q3 results and the firm has increased forward estimates on the strength of the quarter and the SPP and precast outlook, but now sees the company’s shares as close to fully valued.

