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Northwest Natural Reports Net Income In Q2; Expects 2026 EPS In Upper Half Of Guidance Range

August 05, 2026 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) reported net income of $600,000 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share stood at $0.01 for the quarter, up from a loss per share of $0.06, a year ago. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $600,000, or $0.01 per share adjusted, compared to adjusted net income of $315,000, or $0.01 per share adjusted, in the same period last year. Operating revenues increased to $243.55 million from $236.19 million, prior year.

The company now expects 2026 EPS in the upper half of guidance range of $2.95 - $3.15, and reaffirmed long-term targets.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Northwest Natural shares are down 1.44 percent to $48.01.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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