Northwest Natural Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Reaffirms Long-term EPS Growth Rate Target

February 24, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $47.9 million from $40.5 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.36 compared to $1.31. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues were $375.25 million, up 28% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $303.45 million in revenue.

NW Natural Holdings initiated 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

The company's long-term earnings per share growth rate target is 4% to 6% compounded annually from 2022 through 2027.

