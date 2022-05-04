Markets
NWN

Northwest Natural Q1 Profit Declines; Operating Revenues Up 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NWN) reported first quarter net income of $56.24 million compared to $59.52 million, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to $1.80 from $1.94. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.91, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues were $350.30 million, an increase of 11% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $323.68 million in revenue.

NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share. NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 4% to 6% compounded annually from 2022 through 2027.

The board of directors of NW Natural Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of 48.25 cents per share on common stock. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular