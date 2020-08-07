Northwest Natural Posts Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) reported a second quarter net loss per share of $0.17 from continuing operations, compared to profit of $0.07 per share, last year, reflecting the financial effects of COVID-19 and the reversal of an environmental reserve in 2019. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter operating revenue improved 9 percent to $134.97 million. Analysts expected revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter.

The company reaffirmed 2020 GAAP earnings guidance from continuing operations in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share and guided toward the lower end of the range given potential effects from COVID-19.

