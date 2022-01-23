Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.48

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.48 per share on the 15th of February. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Northwest Natural Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Northwest Natural Holding's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 74%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:NWN Historic Dividend January 23rd 2022

Northwest Natural Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.74, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.93. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.0% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.5% per year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Northwest Natural Holding (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

