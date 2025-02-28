Northwest Natural Holding Company Q4 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $45.00 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $44.64 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Northwest Natural Holding Company reported adjusted earnings of $56.76 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $370.88 million from $355.71 million last year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.00 Mln. vs. $44.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $370.88 Mln vs. $355.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.