Northwest Natural Holding Company Q4 Earnings Surpass View- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NWN) reported fourth quarter net income of $52.05 million or $1.70 per share, up from $36.74 million or $1.20 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

Net income from continuing operations was $45.81 million or $1.50 per share, compared with $38.35 million or $1.26 per share last year.

The company had recorded $5.9 million after-tax gain in the fourth quarter related to the sale of its Gill Ranch storage facility.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $260.27 million from $247.26 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.49 per share on revenue of $272.82 million for the quarter.

Looking forward, Northwest Natural Holding expects 2021 earnings to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share. The consensus estimate stands at $2.54 per share.

