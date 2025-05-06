Northwest Natural Holding Company Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87.92 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $63.82 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Northwest Natural Holding Company reported adjusted earnings of $91.80 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $494.28 million from $433.47 million last year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.92 Mln. vs. $63.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $494.28 Mln vs. $433.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.95

