Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.15, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWN was $47.15, representing a -38.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.26 and a 8.79% increase over the 52 week low of $43.34.

NWN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports NWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.2%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NWN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an decrease of -11.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWN at 4.41%.

