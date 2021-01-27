Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.63% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWN was $45.16, representing a -41.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.26 and a 8.27% increase over the 52 week low of $41.71.

NWN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports NWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.34%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

