Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.57, the dividend yield is 3.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWN was $53.57, representing a -20.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.24 and a 28.43% increase over the 52 week low of $41.71.

NWN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra Energy (SRE) and Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP). NWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports NWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.58%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SSLY with an increase of 30.88% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of NWN at 4.68%.

