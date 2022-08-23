Northwest Natural Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NWN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.34, changing hands as low as $50.20 per share. Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWN's low point in its 52 week range is $43.07 per share, with $57.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.51.

