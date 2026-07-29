Northwest Natural Holding About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NWN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4925, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of NWN's recent stock price of $51.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when NWN shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NWN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.2915 per share, with $55.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.98.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NWN makes up 2.22% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (Symbol: PSCU) which is trading up by about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding NWN).

In Wednesday trading, Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further NWN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.