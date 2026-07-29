Northwest Natural Holding About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NWN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NWN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NWN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.2915 per share, with $55.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.98.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NWN makes up 2.22% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (Symbol: PSCU) which is trading up by about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding NWN).
In Wednesday trading, Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
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Further NWN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.