NORTHWEST NATURAL HLDNG Earnings Preview: Recent $NWN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NORTHWEST NATURAL HLDNG ($NWN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $399,001,510 and earnings of $1.39 per share.

NORTHWEST NATURAL HLDNG Insider Trading Activity

NORTHWEST NATURAL HLDNG insiders have traded $NWN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HUGO ANDERSON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $915,632.

NORTHWEST NATURAL HLDNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of NORTHWEST NATURAL HLDNG stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORTHWEST NATURAL HLDNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NWN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE EARL BLUMENAUER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/15.

