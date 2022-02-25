Northwest Natural Guides FY22 EPS In Line With View; Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.58 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations.

NW Natural Holdings also increased its long-term earnings per share growth rate target to 4 to 6 percent compounded annually from 2022 through 2027, an increase from its previous range of 3 to 5 percent.

NW Natural also expects capital expenditures for 2022 to be in the range of $310 million to $350 million and for the five-year period from 2022 to 2026 is expected to range from $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $40.52 million or $1.31 per share lower than $52.05 million or $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. The prior year's net income from continuing operations of was $45.81 million or $1.50 per share.

Operating revenues for the quarter increased 13 percent to $294.09 million from $260.27 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.28 per share on revenues of $270.12 million for the quarter.

