Northwest Natural Guides FY20 EPS Below Estimates; Boosts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) on Monday initiated earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share.

This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NW Natural also expects capital expenditures for 2020 to be in the range of $240 million to $280 million.

Further, NW Holdings' Board of Directors declared a higher quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share on NW Holdings' common stock, payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2020, reflecting an annual indicated dividend rate of $1.91 per share.

