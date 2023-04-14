Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.45%, the lowest has been 2.53%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northwest Natural Gas. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWN is 0.15%, an increase of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 32,128K shares. The put/call ratio of NWN is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northwest Natural Gas is $54.23. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $47.59.

The projected annual revenue for Northwest Natural Gas is $1,017MM, a decrease of 1.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 5.72% over the last quarter.

ROSC - Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VFMV - Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Northwest Natural Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities. NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 65,000 people through about 26,000 connections.

