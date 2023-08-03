Northwest Natural Gas Bottom Line Falls In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.24 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $1.72 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $237.86 million from $194.96 million last year.

Northwest Natural Gas earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.24 Mln. vs. $1.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $237.86 Mln vs. $194.96 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 - $2.75

