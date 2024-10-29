Northwest Natural Gas backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $2.20-$2.40, consensus $2.31

12:43 EDT Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $2.20-$2.40, consensus $2.31
- Northwest Natural Gas raises quarterly dividend to 49c per share from 48.75c
- NW Natural Holdings names Brian Fellon as Chief Information Officer
