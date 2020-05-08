Northwest Natural Expects FY20 EPS Towards Lower End Of Prior Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) on Friday reaffirmed its earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full-year 2020, but now expected toward the lower end of the range given potential effects from the COVID-19.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share.

This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Earlier, NW Holdings' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share on NW Holdings' common stock, payable on ay 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2020, reflecting an annual indicated dividend rate of $1.91 per share.

