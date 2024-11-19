NorthWest Healthcare price target lowered to C$5.25 from C$5.50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on NorthWest Healthcare (NWHUF) to C$5.25 from C$5.50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
