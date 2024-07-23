Northwest Bancshares Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) reported second quarter net income of $5 million, or $0.04 per share compared to $33 million, or $0.26 per share, prior year. Adjusted operating earnings per share was $0.27, flat with last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was $106.84 million compared to $108.55 million, last year.

The company also announced that its Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.