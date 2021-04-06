Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) to Divest Insurance Business Unit

Northwest Bank, a subsidiary of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. NWBI, has announced a deal to sell its insurance business unit — Northwest Insurance Services — to the insurance brokerage and consulting firm, USI Insurance Services. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed yet.

The deal, expected to close early in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions.

Notably, Northwest Insurance Services offers property and casualty, life, disability and long-term care insurance. Further, it provides group health, life and disability employee benefits.

The president and CEO of Northwest Bank, Ron Seiffert said, "We are very pleased to have reached a definitive agreement with USI. USI is a well-managed, national provider who combines industry-leading capabilities delivered through longstanding, passionate and committed local service teams. We share very similar experience philosophies and see this as an exciting partnership for our insurance associates and clients."

Per USI's Chairman and CEO, Michael J. Sicard, “We look forward to welcoming the talented professionals from Northwest Insurance Services to the USI family. By partnering together as ONE, we look forward to expanding our expertise throughout western Pennsylvania and western New York through the USI ONE Advantage, an interactive knowledge platform that integrates proprietary analytics, networked resources and enterprise planning to deliver truly customized solutions with material financial impact to clients."

This divestiture is part of Northwest Bancshares’s aim to remain focused on its core businesses and simplify the complex organization.

Over the past six months, shares of Northwest Bancshares have gained 48.9%, underperforming the industry ’s 59% rally.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Actions by Other Banks

There has been a rise in restructuring activities in the banking sector amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Wells Fargo WFC agreed to sell its Corporate Trust Services (CTS) business, to Computershare Limited. The transaction is likely to close in the first half of 2021. Additionally, HSBC Holdings HSBC has entered into final talks to sell its unprofitable French retail bank to the U.S.-based private equity firm, Cerberus Capital Management.

Earlier, this January, Truist Financial Corporation TFC agreed to sell its institutional 401(k) record keeping businesses to Ascensus and Empower Retirement.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.