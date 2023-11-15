Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.52, changing hands as high as $11.55 per share. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NWBI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.80 per share, with $15.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.53.
Also see: PGTI Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MSGS
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FBCV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.