Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $174.13 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Northwest Bancshares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 59.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin' will likely reach 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $15.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total noninterest income/(loss)' at $32.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.06 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $140.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $115.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Northwest Bancshares shares have witnessed a change of -0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NWBI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

