Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Northwest Bancshares said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.41%, the lowest has been 3.68%, and the highest has been 8.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northwest Bancshares. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWBI is 0.20%, an increase of 59.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 96,243K shares. The put/call ratio of NWBI is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northwest Bancshares is 12.95. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.58% from its latest reported closing price of 11.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northwest Bancshares is 468MM, a decrease of 11.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,681K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,499K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,920K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,887K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,320K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 1.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,272K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Northwest Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of September 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.