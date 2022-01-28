Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Northwest Bancshares' shares before the 2nd of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.80 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Northwest Bancshares has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of $14.02. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Northwest Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Northwest Bancshares paid out 62% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:NWBI Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Northwest Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Northwest Bancshares has delivered an average of 6.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Northwest Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Northwest Bancshares is paying out a bit over half its profits. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Northwest Bancshares more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with Northwest Bancshares (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

