Stocks
NWBI

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $NWBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 28, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES ($NWBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $156,170,000, beating estimates of $114,566,910 by $41,603,090.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NWBI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES insiders have traded $NWBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TIMOTHY M HUNTER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,300
  • MARK A PAUP purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,300
  • TIMOTHY B FANNIN sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $45,587

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of NORTHWEST BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NWBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.