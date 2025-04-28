NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $NWBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES ($NWBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $156,170,000, beating estimates of $114,566,910 by $41,603,090.

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES insiders have traded $NWBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY M HUNTER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,300

MARK A PAUP purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,300

TIMOTHY B FANNIN sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $45,587

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of NORTHWEST BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

