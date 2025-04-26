NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $NWBI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES ($NWBI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $114,566,910 and earnings of $0.25 per share.
NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
NORTHWEST BANCSHARES insiders have traded $NWBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY M HUNTER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,300
- MARK A PAUP purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,300
- TIMOTHY B FANNIN sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $45,587
NORTHWEST BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of NORTHWEST BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 451,921 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,960,837
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 376,311 shares (+389.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,963,542
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 329,576 shares (+122.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,347,107
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 323,315 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,264,524
- INVESCO LTD. added 311,954 shares (+27.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,114,673
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 296,258 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,907,643
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 244,946 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,230,837
