Northwest Bancshares Appoints Louis Torchio As CEO

(RTTNews) - Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) and Northwest Bank, said on Thursday that they have appointed Louis Torchio as their President and Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Subsequently, William Harvey, who served as interim President and CEO since the passing of Northwest's Chairman, President, and CEO Ronald Seiffert on May 24, has been named Chief Operating Officer in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer.

Torchio, who joined Northwest Bank in 2018, was most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President, Retail Lending and Business Banking.

Prior to joining Northwest, Torchio held senior leadership and executive committee positions at both large regional and community banks, including the former Charter One Bank, Bank One and Mellon Bank.

Timothy Fannin, who has served as interim Chairman of Northwest Bancshares, Inc., and Northwest Bank since the passing of Seiffert, will continue in the role as Chairman of the Board.

