Northway Financial reports Q3 EPS 45c vs. 58c last year

Total Assets were $1.2 billion, Loans, Net, were $900 million, and Total Deposits were $1 billion at September 30, 2024. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2024 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.The year-to-date Net Interest Margin decreased from 2.67% to 2.59% as funding costs increased .44% while the yield on earning assets increased 0.25%, compared to year-to-date September 30, 2023. President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “During the third quarter we continued to reduce our reliance on wholesale funding by putting a focus on retaining deposits and limiting our lending. Wholesale funding decreased by $122 million, significantly reducing our reliance on wholesale funding. The third quarter was marked by the announcement of our pending merger with Camden National Corporation. The closing date of the merger is still to be determined but we anticipate the merger to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. We will be holding a special shareholder meeting to approve the merger agreement. The details of the merger and the shareholder meeting will be sent to all shareholders in the coming weeks. Please look out for the information and return your proxy card as soon as possible. The Board of Directors have unanimously approved the merger, and your support, as always, is greatly appreciated.”

