Northway Financial (NWYF) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Northway Financial said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.35 per share ($0.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the most recent share price of $22.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northway Financial. This is unchanged over the quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NWYF is 0.2027%, a decrease of 12.8778%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 168K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 166,138 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168,138 shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWYF by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Vigilant Capital Management holds 1,950 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

