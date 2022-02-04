Northvolt, Volvo Cars pick Gothenburg for new gigafactory

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Automaker Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST and battery maker Northvolt will build their joint battery plant in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, the two companies said on Friday.

The two Sweden-based companies announced plans last year for a joint venture to develop batteries for electric cars, including setting up a gigafactory for production and an R&D centre.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Niklas Pollard)

