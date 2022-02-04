US Markets

Northvolt, Volvo Cars pick Gothenburg for new gigafactory

Contributors
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Automaker Volvo Cars and battery maker Northvolt will build their joint battery plant in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, the two companies said on Friday.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Automaker Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST and battery maker Northvolt will build their joint battery plant in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, the two companies said on Friday.

The two Sweden-based companies announced plans last year for a joint venture to develop batteries for electric cars, including setting up a gigafactory for production and an R&D centre.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular