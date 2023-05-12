Northvolt to invest billions to build gigafactory in Germany

STOCKHOLM/BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's Northvolt will invest several billion euros to build a gigafactory in Heide, Germany able to supply around one million electric vehicles with battery cells every year, the lithium-ion battery producer and German government said in a joint statement on Friday.

The German federal government as well as the Schleswig-Holstein state government will provide subsidies for the project subject to approval by the European Commission, the statement said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Supantha Mukhjerjee, Editing by Friederike Heine)

