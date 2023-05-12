News & Insights

Northvolt to invest billions to build gigafactory in Germany

Credit: REUTERS/HELENA SODERPALM

May 12, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Supantha Mukhjerjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM/BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's Northvolt will invest several billion euros to build a gigafactory in Heide, Germany able to supply around one million electric vehicles with battery cells every year, the lithium-ion battery producer and German government said in a joint statement on Friday.

The German federal government as well as the Schleswig-Holstein state government will provide subsidies for the project subject to approval by the European Commission, the statement said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Supantha Mukhjerjee, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.