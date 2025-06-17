Northstrive Biosciences Initiates Phase II Collaboration with Yuva Biosciences to Advance Mitochondrial Health Solutions for Obesity and Cardiac Diseases

Northstrive and YuvaBio launch Phase II to discover small molecules promoting mitochondrial health for obesity and cardiac diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

Northstrive Biosciences and Yuva Biosciences have launched Phase II of their collaboration aimed at discovering new pharmaceutical treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic conditions using YuvaBio's MitoNova™ AI platform. This phase involves compiling a selection of small molecule candidates designed to enhance mitochondrial health. YuvaBio will utilize MitoNova™ to screen a diverse library of drug-like molecules, identifying those most likely to facilitate mitochondrial health, followed by an analysis of their chemical and bioactivity properties. The collaboration seeks to produce an initial list of synthetic compounds that can support muscle preservation and improve metabolic health. Northstrive, a PMGC Holdings subsidiary, is focused on developing advanced aesthetic medicines, with a specific emphasis on weight loss treatment solutions.

Potential Positives

Northstrive Biosciences has successfully initiated Phase II of its AI Development Program in collaboration with Yuva Biosciences, highlighting ongoing progress and commitment to innovative drug development.

The use of YuvaBio’s proprietary MitoNova™ platform for virtual screening of small molecule candidates signifies a technological advancement in the search for treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic conditions.

The collaboration aims to develop novel therapeutic candidates that could potentially contribute to improved metabolic health and muscle preservation, addressing significant public health challenges.

The announcement reinforces Northstrive's position within the biopharmaceutical sector, showcasing its focus on cutting-edge aesthetic medicines and innovative solutions for obesity treatment.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to investor skepticism, as the company acknowledges that actual results may differ materially from what is anticipated, highlighting inherent uncertainties and risks.

The press release does not provide concrete evidence or data on the success of Phase I of the collaboration, which may raise concerns about the efficacy and reliability of transitioning to Phase II.

Limited information on how the collaboration specifically addresses pressing health issues like obesity and type 2 diabetes may leave stakeholders questioning the tangible benefits of the announcement.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Northstrive and Yuva Biosciences?

The collaboration focuses on leveraging YuvaBio's MitoNova™ AI platform to discover treatments for obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

What is the purpose of Phase II of the AI Development Program?

Phase II aims to compile small molecule candidates that enhance mitochondrial health in obesity and cardiac diseases.

How does MitoNova™ contribute to the research?

MitoNova™ enables virtual screening of drug-like small molecules to identify candidates that promote mitochondrial health.

What is Northstrive Biosciences Inc.'s primary focus?

Northstrive focuses on developing cutting-edge aesthetic medicines, including treatments for obesity-related muscle preservation.

Where can I find more information about PMGC Holdings Inc.?

You can find more information at PMGC Holdings' website: https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ELAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ELAB stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Northstrive Biosciences and Yuva Biosciences previously announced a collaboration leveraging MitoNova™, YuvaBio’s proprietary mitochondrial science-focused artificial intelligence platform, to discover and develop novel pharmaceutical treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.





Northstrive Biosciences and Yuva Biosciences previously announced a collaboration leveraging MitoNova™, YuvaBio’s proprietary mitochondrial science-focused artificial intelligence platform, to discover and develop novel pharmaceutical treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.





Phase II of this collaboration involves compiling a selection of small molecule candidates that promote mitochondrial health in obesity and cardiac diseases.









NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (“Northstrive”), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”), today announced the initiation of Phase II of the AI Development Program with strategic partner Yuva Biosciences, Inc. (“YuvaBio”). As part of the Phase II objective, both companies will collaborate to leverage MitoNova™, YuvaBio’s AI mitochondrial science-focused artificial intelligence platform, to compile a selection of small molecule candidates that promote mitochondrial health in obesity and cardiac diseases.





YuvaBio will use MitoNova™ to virtually screen a large-scale library of diverse, drug-like small molecules and predict which candidates are most likely to promote mitochondrial health. YuvaBio will then analyze results of this screen, including chemical and bioactivity properties, to highlight opportunities for biological validation. Then, YuvaBio will compile an initial list of synthetic compounds for muscle preservation and metabolic health.







About Northstrive Biosciences Inc.







Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Northstrive Biosciences’ lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit



www.northstrivebio.com



.







About PMGC Holdings Inc.







PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit



https://www.pmgcholdings.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







IR Contact:









IR@pmgcholdings.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.