Northstrive Biosciences Inc. Schedules Pre-IND Meeting with FDA to Discuss EL-22 for Muscle Preservation in Obesity Treatment

Northstrive Biosciences Inc. plans a pre-IND meeting with FDA to discuss EL-22 for muscle preservation in obesity treatments.

Northstrive Biosciences Inc. has announced a pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take place on April 23, 2025. The focus of this meeting will be the development of EL-22, a novel engineered probiotic designed to express myostatin on its surface, aimed at preserving muscle during weight loss treatments like GLP-1 receptor agonists. Preclinical studies have shown promising results, and EL-22 has completed a Phase 1 trial in South Korea with favorable safety outcomes. Northstrive expects that the meeting will establish a clear path for advancing to human trials, addressing a significant need in obesity treatment. Following FDA guidance, the company plans to file its Investigational New Drug application later in 2025 and may initiate further clinical trials to assess the combination of EL-22 with GLP-1 therapies.

Potential Positives

Scheduled a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, indicating progress in the regulatory pathway for EL-22.

EL-22's novel approach targets muscle preservation for patients undergoing weight loss treatments, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

Successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial in South Korea demonstrates safety and tolerability, providing a solid foundation for further development.

Positive preclinical results in myostatin research reinforce the therapeutic potential of EL-22, enhancing investor and stakeholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

The company is uncertain about the outcome of the pre-IND meeting, which could delay the development timeline for EL-22 and raise concerns about its viability.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's future performance and investor confidence.

The mention of the need for FDA feedback and guidance indicates potential regulatory hurdles that could impact the progress and eventual approval of EL-22.

FAQ

What is EL-22 developed by Northstrive Biosciences?

EL-22 is a novel engineered probiotic aimed at preserving muscle while addressing obesity through GLP-1 receptor agonists.

When is the pre-IND meeting with the FDA scheduled?

The pre-IND meeting with the FDA is scheduled for April 23, 2025.

What is the goal of the pre-IND meeting?

The goal is to discuss the path forward for filing an IND for EL-22 in combination with GLP-1 therapies.

What were the results of the Phase 1 clinical trial for EL-22?

The Phase 1 trial showed that EL-22 was generally well-tolerated and safe in healthy volunteers.

How does EL-22 help in obesity treatment?

EL-22 targets the myostatin pathway to support muscle health during weight loss treatments.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (“Northstrive”), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”), announced that it has scheduled a pre-Investigational New Drug (“pre-IND”) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Northstrive will have a Type B pre-IND meeting with the FDA to discuss the path forward for filing an IND for EL-22 as a combination treatment with GLP-1 for muscle preservation.





EL-22 is a novel, patent-pending engineered probiotic designed to express myostatin on its surface, targeting the validated myostatin pathway to support muscle health. Preclinical studies, including a 2022 publication in mdx mice (a model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy), demonstrated significant physiological and functional improvements.



1



EL-22 has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in South Korea, where it was shown to be generally well-tolerated and safe in healthy volunteers.





“The scheduled pre-IND meeting is a crucial step in our development of EL-22 and underscores our commitment to advancing this potential breakthrough therapy,” said Deniel Mero, Co-founder of Northstrive Biosciences. “We expect to walk away from the meeting with a clear path for moving into human trials, targeting one of obesity’s biggest unmet needs; the preservation of muscle for patients on GLP-1 therapies.”





Upon FDA feedback and guidance, Northstrive aims to file the Investigational New Drug application in 2025 and thereafter initiate clinical trials to evaluate the combination of EL-22 with GLP-1 receptor agonists for obesity treatment.







About Northstrive Biosciences Inc.







Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Northstrive’s lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.







About PMGC Holdings Inc.







PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit



https://www.pmgcholdings.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







IR Contact:









IR@pmgcholdings.com









1



Reference: Sung DK, Kim H, Park SE, Lee J, Kim JA, Park YC, Jeon HB, Chang JW, Lee J. A New Method of Myostatin Inhibition in Mice via Oral Administration of Lactobacillus casei Expressing Modified Myostatin Protein, BLS-M22, Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2022, 23, 9059.



https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23169059



.



