Northstrive Biosciences Inc. Files Four Novel Patent Applications to Advance Muscle Loss Treatments in Obesity and Animal Health

Northstrive Biosciences files four patents for obesity treatments and animal health products leveraging engineered probiotics.

Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc., announced the filing of four new patent applications related to its candidates EL-22 and EL-32, aimed at the animal market and the treatment of muscle loss in obese patients. The patents include innovative therapies designed for both standalone use and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists. The applications focus on various aspects, such as animal growth, obesity treatments, and the preservation of muscle mass during weight loss. These filings are part of Northstrive's broader mission to enhance obesity care and expand into the animal health sector, adding to their existing intellectual property portfolio, which now includes eight applications and five issued patents across several countries.

Potential Positives

Northstrive filed four novel patent applications for its candidates EL-22 and EL-32, which strengthens its intellectual property portfolio and positions the company for potential market advantages.

The patent applications cover treatments for muscle loss in both obese patients and animals, indicating a broader market potential for their products.

The company aims to utilize its engineered probiotic platform to provide innovative solutions in obesity care and animal health, presenting opportunities for growth in multiple sectors.

With these new filings, Northstrive's patent portfolio now includes 8 patent applications and 5 issued patents, enhancing its competitive standing and protection in key markets like the USA, Japan, China, and Korea.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements, which may lead to investor skepticism about future performance and strategic direction.



The reliance on unproven therapies for treating muscle loss in obese patients could cast doubt on the viability of the company's product development pipeline.



The announcement of patent applications rather than issued patents may indicate the company has not yet secured robust intellectual property protections for its products, potentially threatening its competitive position.

FAQ

What are the latest patent applications from Northstrive Biosciences?

Northstrive filed four novel patent applications for candidates EL-22 and EL-32, covering both animal and obesity treatments.

How does EL-22 help with muscle loss in obese patients?

EL-22 is designed to encourage muscle growth in obese patients undergoing weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

What is the purpose of EL-32 in the animal market?

EL-32 serves as an animal feed additive to promote muscle growth and health in animals.

How many patents does Northstrive's portfolio currently hold?

Northstrive's patent portfolio consists of 8 patent applications and 5 issued patents across various markets.

What is Northstrive's mission regarding obesity treatment?

Northstrive aims to transform obesity care by preserving muscle mass while reducing fat mass through innovative therapies.

Full Release



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (“Northstrive”), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”), today announced the filing of four novel patent applications for its two candidates EL-22 and EL-32. These patent applications cover the animal market, as well as treating muscle loss in obese patients, both as standalone and combination therapies alongside GLP-1 receptor agonists.





The Company filed the following four patents today:









EL-22 in Animals



: Fusion Protein of Myo-2 for Use in Encouraging Muscle Growth in Animals (Patent Application No. 19/191,246).



: Fusion Protein of Myo-2 for Use in Encouraging Muscle Growth in Animals (Patent Application No. 19/191,246).





EL-32 in Obesity as Monotherapy and Combination with GLP-1



: Updated patent filings for



Pharmaceutical Composition for Treatment of Muscle Loss Due to Obesity Treatments



(Patent Application No. 19/191,209), and



Combination Therapy for Treatment of Muscle Loss Due to Obesity Treatments



utilizing GLP-1 receptor agonists (Patent Application No. 19/191,226).



: Updated patent filings for Pharmaceutical Composition for Treatment of Muscle Loss Due to Obesity Treatments (Patent Application No. 19/191,209), and Combination Therapy for Treatment of Muscle Loss Due to Obesity Treatments utilizing GLP-1 receptor agonists (Patent Application No. 19/191,226).





EL-32 in Animals



:



Animal Feed Additive to Encourage Muscle Growth



(Patent Application No. 19/191,258).











The Company believes these newly filed patent applications support the development of Northstrive’s engineered probiotic platform, designed to advance human obesity care by preserving muscle mass while reducing fat mass, with additional potential applications in animal health.





“We believe that EL-22 and EL-32 have the potential to treat obesity in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists, while also serving as the foundation to a potential range of animal health products”, said Deniel Mero, Co-Founder of Northstrive. “These patent applications strengthen our IP portfolio as we advance on our mission transform the standard of care for obesity and break into the animal health market.”





Northstrive’s patent portfolio now includes 8 patent applications and 5 issued patents that provide adequate protection in focus markets, including the USA, Japan, China and Korea.











Licensed Product /





Nation









Patent Application





Serial No.









Title:











EL-32 USA





US 18/627,462





Pharmaceutical composition for alleviation, treatment, and prevention of sarcopenia containing microorganism transformed with cell surface display vector operably linked with gene encoding myostatin and activin A proteins as active ingredient









EL-32 Korea





10-2022-0136606





A pharmaceutical composition for alleviation, treatment and prevention of sarcopenia containing a microorganism transformed with a vector expressing myostatin and activin A on the cell surface as an active ingredient









EL-22 USA





US 18/895,501





Fusion Protein of Myo-2 for Use in Treating Muscle Loss in Obese Patients









EL-22 USA





US 18/895,519





Combination Therapy of a Fusion Protein of Myo-2 with a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist for Use in Treating Muscle Loss in Obese Patients









EL-22 (Animals)





USA





US 19/191,246





Fusion Protein of Myo-2 for Use in Encouraging Muscle Growth in Animals









EL-32 USA





US 19/191,209





Pharmaceutical Composition for Treatment of Muscle Loss Due to Obesity Treatments









EL-32 USA





US 19/191,226





Combination Therapy for Treatment of Muscle Loss Due to Obesity Treatments utilizing GLP-1 receptor agonists









EL-32 (Animals) USA





19/191,258





Animal Feed Additive to Encourage Muscle Growth



























Patent No.









Registration No.









Title:











EL-22 Korea





10-0857861-0000





Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof









EL-22 Korea









10-0872042-0000





Cell Surface Expression Vector of Myostatin and Microorganisms Transformed Thereby









EL-22 USA





US 8470551









Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof

















EL-22 Japan





US 5634867





Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof









EL-22 China





ZL200780101116.2





Surface Expression Vector for Fusion Protein of Myo-2 Peptide Multimer and Myostatin, and Microorganism Transformed by Thereof















About Northstrive Biosciences Inc.







Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Northstrive’s lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.







About PMGC Holdings Inc.







PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit



https://www.pmgcholdings.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







IR Contact:









IR@pmgcholdings.com





