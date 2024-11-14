Northstar Gold Secures Funds for Exploration Growth

Northstar Gold (TSE:NSG) has released an update.
Northstar Gold Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $818,750 through strategic investors. The funds will support upcoming drilling initiatives at the Miller Copper-Gold Property, targeting new mineralization zones. This financial boost indicates strong investor confidence in Northstar’s exploration and growth potential.
