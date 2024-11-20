News & Insights

NorthStar Gaming to Reveal Q3 Financial Results

November 20, 2024 — 07:03 pm EST

Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc (TSE:BET) has released an update.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 27, and will host a webinar on December 3 to present these results and discuss future plans. The company, known for its premium Canadian gaming platform NorthStar Bets, aims to offer a high-quality gaming experience tailored to local customers.

