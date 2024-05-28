News & Insights

Northstar Accelerates TAMKO Investment Deal

May 28, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Northstar Clean Technologies, Inc. (TSE:ROOF) has released an update.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. has expedited the second phase of their strategic investment with TAMKO Building Products, successfully closing a US$1.8 million private placement in convertible debentures. This move comes alongside the decision to extend their partnership agreement and expand their development plan in the US with a fourth facility. The investment is a component of a larger US$10 million deal aimed at enhancing Northstar’s position in the clean technology space.

