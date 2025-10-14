Northside Capital Management Dumps $7.3 Million of Vistra Stock (NYSE: VST): Has the Stock Run Too High?

Key Points

Northside sold 36,622 shares of Vistra, an estimated $7.26 million trade based on average pricing.

This change represents 0.66% of reportable AUM.

Northside retained 137,925 shares valued at $27 million.

Vistra now comprises 2.5% of fund AUM as of September 30, 2025, making it the fund's 10th-largest holding.

Northside Capital Management, LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 36,622 shares during the third quarter of 2025, an estimated $7.3 million trade, according to an SEC filing dated October 07, 2025.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 07, 2025, Northside Capital Management, LLC reduced its stake in Vistra during the third quarter.

The firm sold 36,622 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling $7.3 million. The position now stands at 137,925 shares, valued at $27 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

The sale leaves Vistra’s position at 2.5% of Northside’s $1.10 billion in reportable assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

iShares Select Dividend ETF : $93.7 million (8.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $93.7 million (8.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 SPDR Gold Shares ETF : $61.3 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $61.3 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Enterprise Product Partners : $48.3 million (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $48.3 million (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Texas Instruments : $43.6 million (4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $43.6 million (4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Alphabet: $43.2 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 6, 2025, Vistra shares were priced at $200.41, up 64% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 40 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-06) $200.41 Market Capitalization $67.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $22.32 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.39 billion

Company Snapshot

Vistra offers retail electricity and natural gas, with power generation from a diversified portfolio including natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery storage assets.

The company operates an integrated model, generating and selling electricity and related services through both wholesale and retail channels across 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

It serves approximately 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers, focusing on broad regional coverage and multi-segment energy solutions.

Vistra Corp. is a leading integrated power producer and retailer with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts and a significant presence in both wholesale and retail energy markets. Its scale, operational diversity, and focus on both conventional and renewable energy sources position Vistra as a key player in the evolving U.S. energy sector.

Foolish take

Northside Capital Management sold roughly one-fifth of its Vistra stake in the last quarter. However, I don't believe investors should view this negatively in regard to the stock.

First, Vistra shares were up 84% in the last six months alone. Northside opened its position in Vistra between April and June, so it may just be rebalancing or taking some quick profits from this rapid ascension.

Second, despite selling off this portion of its Vistra stake, the firm's portfolio allocation to the stock only dipped from 2.6% to 2.5%. Said another way, due to Vistra's rapidly rising price, the stock maintained its allocation despite the sale.

From a longer-term, Foolish perspective, Northside's decision to keep its remaining shares of Vistra makes a lot of sense. Vistra's management believes that the U.S. energy supply will have to grow five times faster than it did in the previous two decades as numerous megatrends fuel a boom in the need for energy.

Home to a rapidly growing and well-diversified portfolio of energy generation from gas, coal, nuclear, and renewable sources, Vistra looks like an excellent stock and top-tier capital allocator, now trading at a somewhat lofty valuation.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable AUM: Portion of assets under management that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, often subject to specific criteria.

Integrated model: A business structure where a company controls multiple stages of production and distribution within its industry.

Wholesale channel: Selling products or services in large quantities to other businesses, rather than directly to end consumers.

Retail channel: Selling products or services directly to individual customers or end users.

Generation capacity: The maximum amount of electricity a power plant or company can produce at a given time.

Megawatt (MW): A unit of power equal to one million watts, commonly used to measure electricity generation capacity.

Outperforming: Achieving better returns or results than a specific benchmark or comparison group.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often containing financial or operational disclosures.

Portfolio diversification: Investment strategy of holding a variety of assets to reduce overall risk.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.