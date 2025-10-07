Northside Capital Loads Up On NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock in Q3 2025

Key Points

Bought 35,537 shares of NextEra Energy; estimated trade value of approximately $2.60 million based on the average price for Q3 2025.

Post-trade stake: 322,118 shares valued at $24.32 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Stake equals 2.2% of fund AUM as of Q3 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Oct. 7, 2025, Northside Capital Management, LLC purchased 35,537 shares in NextEra Energy(NYSE:NEE)during Q3 2025. The estimated value of the shares acquired was approximately $2.6 million, based on the average closing price for Q3 2025. The fund's position in the stock now totals 322,118 shares valued at $24.32 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

What else to know

The purchase brings the fund's position to 2.2% of 13F reportable assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY): $93.74 million (8.6% of AUM)

(NASDAQ:DVY): $93.74 million (8.6% of AUM) SPDR Gold (NYSEMKT:GLD): $61.26 million (5.6% of AUM)

(NYSEMKT:GLD): $61.26 million (5.6% of AUM) Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): $48.26 million (4.4% of AUM)

(NYSE:EPD): $48.26 million (4.4% of AUM) Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN): $43.57 million (4.0% of AUM)

(NASDAQ:TXN): $43.57 million (4.0% of AUM) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG): $43.17 million (3.3% of AUM)

Fund reported $1.10 billion in U.S. equity positions across 196 holdings as of Q3 2025.

As of Oct. 6, 2025, NextEra Energy shares were priced at $82.11, up 2.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 18.7 percentage points over the past year. Its dividend yield stands at 2.76% as of Oct. 7, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $25.90 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.92 billion Dividend Yield 2.76% Price (as of market close Oct. 6, 2025) $82.11

Company Snapshot

Provides electric power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales, with significant operations in wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas; also develops renewable energy and battery storage projects.

Operates a regulated utility and a competitive energy business, generating revenue through retail and wholesale electricity sales, long-term contracted clean energy assets, and energy commodity sales.

Serves nearly 12 million people with over six million customer accounts in Florida.

NextEra Energy is a leading North American electric utility and renewable energy company with a diversified generation portfolio and large-scale transmission assets. Strategic investments in wind, solar, and battery storage support its position as a key player in the transition to sustainable power generation.

Foolish take

NextEra Energy owns one of the largest regulated electric utilities in North America, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). It also owns a huge energy infrastructure arm focused on renewables such as wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, and battery storage.

It's easy to see why Northside Capital is loading up on NextEra Energy stock.

On the one hand, FPL generates steady and predictable cash flows under long-term contracts. NextEra's renewables arm, on the other hand, provides growth. The powerful business combination explains why NextEra Energy has more than quadrupled investors' money in the past ten years, with dividends reinvested. NextEra Energy is also a solid dividend stock, having grown its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10% between 2004 and 2024.

Demand for electricity is booming, driven by artificial intelligence data centers. At the same time, more nations are setting ambitious long-term energy goals and shifting from fossil fuels to alternative sources of energy. NextEra Energy is perfectly positioned to capitalized on these two powerful megatrends. Its renewables backlog stands at nearly 30 gigawatts now, and the company plans to spend $75 billion overall through 2028. That should lay the foundation for up to 10% annual dividend growth in 2026 and beyond.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Stake: The proportion or amount of ownership an investor or fund holds in a particular company.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Regulated utility: A company whose rates and operations are overseen by government agencies to protect consumers.

Competitive energy business: The part of an energy company that sells electricity in open markets, not subject to rate regulation.

Long-term contracted clean energy assets: Renewable energy projects with multi-year agreements to sell electricity at set prices.

Wholesale electricity sales: Selling large quantities of electricity to utilities or other companies, not directly to consumers.

Battery storage projects: Facilities that store electricity for later use, improving grid reliability and supporting renewable energy.

Transmission assets: Infrastructure, such as power lines, used to transport electricity over long distances.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend: A payment made by a company to its shareholders, usually from profits.



Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, NextEra Energy, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

