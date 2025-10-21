Northside Capital Dumps $6.1 Million EOG Shares

Key Points

Northside Capital sold over 51,000 shares of EOG Resources, worth around $6 million.

Post-sale, the fund held's EOG holdings were valued at almost $18 million.

Northside Capital reduced its EOG holdings by about 30%.

Northside Capital's EOG holdings now account for 1.6% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Northside Capital Management has sold 51,383 shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), worth around $6.13 million based on quarterly average pricing. Its latest filing showed the fund had reduced its position in the energy company by about 30%.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 7, 2025, Northside Capital Management reduced its stake in EOG Resources. It sold 51,383 shares -- worth around $6.13 million -- during the third quarter of 2025. After the transaction, the fund held 159,957 shares, valued at $17.93 million.

What else to know

After this reduction, EOG Resources represents 1.6% of Northside Capital’s 13F reportable assets, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) : $93.74 million (8.6% of AUM)

: $93.74 million (8.6% of AUM) SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) : $61.26 million (5.6% of AUM)

: $61.26 million (5.6% of AUM) Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) : $48.26 million (4.4% of AUM)

: $48.26 million (4.4% of AUM) Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) : $43.57 million (4.0% of AUM)

: $43.57 million (4.0% of AUM) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) : $43.17 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of October 6, 2025, shares of EOG Resources were priced at $110.45, down 17.7% year-on-year. It underperformed the S&P 500 by 31.1 percentage points during the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $22.73 billion Net income (TTM) $5.73 billion Dividend yield (as of October 21, 2025) 3.8% Price (as of market close October 6, 2025) $110.45

Company snapshot

EOG Resources is one of the largest crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids producers in the U.S. The vast majority of its reserves are in the U.S. It has principal operations in New Mexico, Texas, and Trinidad and Tobago.

It generates revenue from the sale of hydrocarbons extracted from owned reserves. The company serves refiners, utilities, and industrial customers in North America and select international markets. EOG Resources maintains a competitive dividend yield.

Foolish take

Northside Capital Management has trimmed its position in EOG Resources by $6.1 million, but that doesn't signal a withdrawal from the energy sector. Not only does it still hold almost $18 million in EOG shares, but energy stocks make up about 20% of the firm's total assets under management.

It is more likely that the firm is rebalancing its sector exposure. Indeed, Northside slightly increased its positions in Enterprise Products Partners and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). Both are inside the fund's top ten holdings. The filing shows it also opened a position in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to the tune of $8.4 million. Duke is not an oil and gas producer, but it is a key player in the energy services industry.

EOG Resources' shares have struggled this year. Falling crude oil prices, which recently hit their lowest levels in almost five years, have played a big part. Even so, the company's Q2 earnings in August exceeded analyst expectations, driven by higher-than-expected production volumes.

This year, EOG acquired Encino Acquisition Partners, which it says will give it access to significant acreage with over 2 billion barrels of undeveloped oil potential.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Duke Energy, EOG Resources, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

