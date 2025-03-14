Northrop Wins Contract to Aid Lebanon Air Force's C-208 Aircraft

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC business segment, Defense Systems, recently secured a contract to provide follow-on sustainment support for the Lebanon Air Force’s C-208 aircraft program. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH, has offered the award.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $16.6 million, the contract is projected to be completed by Dec 31, 2029. Per the terms of the deal, Northrop will offer field service representative, program management, spare supplies and support equipment, repair and return work, and calibration support to the Lebanon Air Force.



Work associated with this deal will be executed in Fort Worth, TX and Beirut, Lebanon.

What’s Favoring NOC Stock?

With escalating geopolitical tensions over the past decade, nations worldwide are rapidly acquiring defense products and technologies to safeguard their borders against unprecedented threats like never before. While this is a concern from the viewpoint of the global peace index, defense contractors like Northrop Grumman are benefiting immensely from this situation in the form of solid contract flows for their combat-proven products and services. The latest contract win is a bright example of that.



Since state-of-the-art military aircraft integrated with advanced technologies play a key role in defending a nation’s aerial border, the military aviation market's growth prospects remain encouraging. To this end it is imperative to mention that the Morder Intelligence expects the global military aviation market to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the 2025-2030 time period, backed by increased defense spending worldwide and growing hostilities across the globe.



Undoubtedly, aerospace stocks like Northrop, which is a premier provider of military aircraft, autonomous systems as well as aerospace structures, stands to gain from such market growth projections. Notably, its Defense Systems provides innovative mission critical solutions in sustainment, modernization, training and simulation for aircraft.



The company’s expertise also includes integrating aircraft — like the Cessna 208B Caravan, Alenia C-27J Spartan, CASA CN-235/295, C-130 Hercules, Bombardier Dash-8, Hawker Beechcraft King Air, Sikorsky H-60 Blackhawk, AgustaWestland AW139 and others — with attack as well as Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.



As global defense forces prioritize upgrading their aerial mission capabilities, Northrop's aforementioned expertise should drive its prominence in the evolving military aviation landscape, thereby securing long-term growth opportunities for the stock.

Other Stocks to Gain

Other Aerospace stocks that should also benefit from the global military aviation market’s growth prospects, due to their immense presence in this market, are mentioned below:



The Boeing Company BA: This company’s Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft. It also manufactures weapons systems for strike, surveillance and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift, including rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and commercial derivative aircraft, including anti-submarine and tanker aircraft.



Its major military aerospace programs include F/A-18, F-15, T-7A Red Hawk, CH-47 Chinook, P-8 and AH-64 Apache aircraft. Impressively, BA’s VC-25 aircraft, the military version of its 747-8 model, serves as the presidential Air Force One jet that transports the U.S. President.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Its Aeronautics business segment engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. LMT’s major aerospace program includes F-35, C-130 Hercules, F-16 as well as F-22 Raptor.



In particular, LMT’s F-35 fighter jet, renowned as the most advanced fifth-generation aircraft, stands out for its mission readiness and cutting-edge technology. Equipped with advanced sensors and communication systems, the F-35 seamlessly connects air, land, sea, space and cyber domains, enhancing situational awareness.



Airbus Group EADSY: The company’s world-class military aircraft portfolio includes the Eurofighter Typhoon swing-role combat aircraft; A400M, C295 and CN235 airlifters, and the A330 MRTT refueling tanker.



Airbus also offers an extended portfolio of services for its military aircraft customers, over more than 40 years. These services include flight and ground crew training, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, aircraft and systems upgrades, material services and support engineering.



Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.