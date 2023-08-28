Northrop (NOC) Wins Deal to Support Hawkeye Jet Production

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s NOC business unit, Aeronautics Systems, recently clinched a modification contract to support E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft production. Valued at $29.1 million, the contract is projected to be complete by November 2027.

Details of the Deal

The modification contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. The deal involves providing unique components and engineering support for three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft as part of Foreign Military Sales.

The contract will serve the government of France. The work related to the deal will be carried out at multiple locations across the United States.

What’s Favoring Northrop Grumman?

Northrop Advanced Hawkeye is the cornerstone of the U.S. Navy’s air and missile defense architecture in littoral, overland and open sea. It offers capabilities that assist the Navy and joint force in outpacing evolving threats. Such features make it attractive for the military, resulting in NOC winning multiple orders for the same, like the latest one.

Northrop Grumman offers a wide range of impressive manned and unmanned aircraft in the military aviation system that boasts strong demand in the market. Going forward, per the reports from Expert Market Research, the global military aircraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Considering the wider growth prospects and Northrop’s expertise in military aviation, the company may witness significant demand for its aircraft, which will continue to boost its Aeronautics Systems revenue generation prospects. In the last reported quarter, the segment’s revenues increased 2.5% year over year.

Peer Prospects

As nations continue to strengthen their defense capabilities, the demand for advanced fighter jets may increase manifold, thus contributing to the following companies’ growth prospects.

Boeing BA: The company is a prominent jet maker and enjoys a dominant position in the combat aircraft market. Its expertise lies in a wide variety of defense aircraft and jet components, repair and modification-related programs. Its military aircraft include the C-17 Globemaster III, P-8A Poseidon, V-22 Osprey, etc.

Boeing has a long-term (three to five) earnings growth rate of 4%. Its investors have gained 35.1% in the past year.

Airbus Group EADSY: Its military aircraft consist of the A400M, the C295 tactical transporter, the new-generation A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and the Eurofighter, the most advanced swing-role fighter ever conceived.

Airbus’ long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.4%. Shares of EADSY have returned 40% value to its investors in the past year.

Lockheed Martin LMT: It designs and integrates systems and manufactures the most agile and effective aircraft. Its product portfolio includes the Black Hawk, C-130J Super Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, etc.

Lockheed boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%. Its shares have returned 5% to its investors in the past year.

Price Movement

In the past three months, shares of Northrop Grumman have decreased 2% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Northrop Grumman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.